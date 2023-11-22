Dealing with Hometown Anxiety During the Holidays

When Gloria Chavez was planning on going home for the holidays for the first time since moving out as an 18-year-old, she found herself anxious at the thought of sitting in her childhood home's living room, surrounded by family members she hadn't seen in a while. Once there, Chavez, who was 20 at the time, felt as if she had traveled back in time - responding defensively to unseemly comments and even getting emotional, as she would when she was a teenager.

"I don't see my family members quite often, so, you know, around the holidays is when I see everyone," Chavez said. "It feels like all of the hard work and all of the years of going to therapy and things like that is gone. I let 15-year-old me take control of everything when I'm around certain people that kind of retrigger those emotions." For many people, "hometown anxiety" is a common occurrence for those who need to return home for the holiday





