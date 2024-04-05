Deadpool Faces New Adversary in Deadpool #1

With a new volume of Deadpool comes a new adversary to make Wade Wilson's life a living hell. Deadpool 's healing factor has saved him on numerous occasions, and makes for some hilarious-yet-gruesome disfiguration over the years. He's been dismembered more times than Wolverine at this point (who he is coincidentally teaming up with in Deadpool & Wolverine ), always returning with a wisecrack or fourth-wall-breaking comeback.
So far, a villain hasn't been able to topple the Merc With a Mouth, but there is a new contender named Death Grip looking to make a name for himself at Deadpool's expense, and as his name indicates, he has a fascination with death. *WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Deadpool #1. Continue reading at your own risk! Deadpool #1 is from the creative team of Cody Ziglar, Rogê Antônio, Guru-eFX, and VC's Joe Sabino. The plot of the introductory issue focuses on Deadpool and his pet symbiote dog Princess taking a mercenary jo
Deadpool Adversary Death Grip Healing Factor Disfiguration Wolverine Fourth-Wall-Breaking Spoilers
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »
Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »
Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »
Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »