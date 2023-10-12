Deadpool Co-Creator Rob Liefeld Drops 'Bloodstrike' Proof of-Concept Teaser

The Big Picture Rob Liefeld, the co-creator of the fourth-wall-breaking, brutal, and hilarious title superhero of Deadpool, has returned to the scene with a fresh new announcement of a comicbook-to-movie adaptation, based on his very own Bloodstrike.

The comic-book writer is joined by Philip J. Silvera, the stunt coordinator and second-unit director of Deadpool. “When taking a comic book from page to screen there are always hurdles, screenplay, screenwriters, talent that attach and move on. It gets old really fast.

Bloodstrike follows the adventures of a super-powered assassination squad led by Cabbot Stone — who very much looks like a combination of DC’s Arrow’s Slade Wilson (Deathstroke) and Deadpool. Each member of this squad is a super-powered operative who died in the field of battle and was resurrected by a secret government program called Project Born Again. headtopics.com

Rob Liefeld and Phil Silvera Go Way Back The creator of the Major X comic book series also shared that he and Silvera go way back and that Silvera was there at the beginning of Liefeld’s career. Silvera had earlier shown interest in his library of Extreme characters, and especially, Bloodstrike’s.

Liefeld put a pin on it saying that he’s tired of hearing about deals, even his own, and would rather just show people what lies ahead. “Watching this amazing footage only reaffirmed that Phil Silvera is the talent to bring this to glorious live action. I promise to take all of you on this journey as we build our Bloodstrike film together. headtopics.com

Read more:

Collider »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Rob Liefeld Announces Bloodstrike Movie Plans, Shares Proof of Concept TrailerLiefeld's Bloodstrike trailer, adapted by Deadpool's stunt coordinator, teases the beginning of a shared Extreme Universe on film and TV.

Deadpool 3: Who Is Toad, the X-Men Villain?Here is the need-to-know info about Deadpool 3's Toad villain, as well as potential actors: ray Park and Evan Jonigkeit.

Deadpool Ruined Spider-Man's Life by Sharing His Healing FactorSpider-Man and Deadpool have teamed up a bunch in comics, with their joint series showing that Spidey isn't cut out for Deadpool's healing abilities.

'Deadpool's Tim Miller Weighs In on the State of Superhero MoviesCollider Dailies welcomes our first guest, Tim Miller, to discuss superheroes, his Netflix series 'Love, Death + Robots,' Blur Studio & tons more!

Broncos finalize transfer of controlling owner designation from Rob Walton to club CEO Greg PennerParker joined The Denver Post in September 2022 after covering the Broncos for USA Today. Before that, he spent five years covering Nebraska football and athletics for the Lincoln Journal Star. He's a New Glarus, Wisconsin native and a University of Wisconsin graduate.

Updates From Archer's Final Episode, and MorePlus, Rob Savage gives an update on his adaptation of Stephen King's The Langoliers.