Deadpool 3's Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds Join Taylor Swift and Other Celebs to Watch Travis Kelce's Chiefs Game

Last week, Taylor Swift made headlines and practically broke the internet when she was spotted attending a Kansas City Chiefs game in support of tight end Travis Kelce and this week, she's attending another game — but she's not alone. On Sunday, the 12-time Grammy Winner was spotted arriving at MetLife Stadium along with a number of other celebrities, including Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman. Swift was spotted arriving at the stadium ahead of Sunday night's game between the Chiefs and the New York Jets along with Jackman, Reynolds, Black Lively, Shawn Levi and Queer Eye star Antoni Porowksi. Also spotted in attendance at the game were musician Sabrina Carpenter, who opens for Swift on the international leg of her record-breaking The Eras Tour, and Marvel star Paul Rudd.

The arrival of all of these celebrities at Sunday night's game comes, as noted, one week after Swift appeared in Kansas City in support of Kelce at the team's game against the Chicago Bears. It's worth noting that while the celebrities may simply be attending the game because they are playing in New York, Swift has a long and noted friendship with Reynolds and Lively, who in turn are close with Jackman. Swift's attendance at Sunday's game had been speculated about and teased for days leading up to the event as speculation about a possible relationship between the musician and Kelce grew. Swift was also seen out in New York on Saturday night along with Lively and reportedly the wife of Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahommes, Brittany.

Taylor Swift Is Bringing Her Tour to Theaters This MonthWhile Swift is making headlines for her attendance at Chiefs games, the artist is also poised to make headlines about the box office performance of her upcoming concert film, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour. The upcoming movie is a filmed version of Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour, which completed its first U.S. leg back in August. The movie was filmed across three nights of shows in Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium and will showcase Swift's more than three-hour performance of songs from all ten of her albums — Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and Midnights.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift wrote when announcing the film on social media."Starting Oct 13th you'll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! ...Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)"

News of the concert film and its ticket presales proved to be so popular that more than half a dozen films shifted their release dates to avoid competing with Swift at the box office. The Exorcist: Believer, Priscilla, Ordinary Angels, Freelance, What Happens Later, Dumb Money, The Persian Version, and The Marsh King's Daughter have all switched to new release dates following the film's announcement.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour is set to be released exclusively in theaters on Friday, October 13th.