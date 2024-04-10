Deadly Traffic Stop Raises Questions About Use of Force by Chicago Police

A deadly traffic stop where plainclothes Chicago police officers fired nearly 100 shots in under a minute has raised serious questions about the use of force and role of tactical officers in departments. As family and community members mourn 26-year-old Dexter Reed, a police oversight agency and Cook County prosecutors are investigating.
Here’s a deeper look: ‘GRAVE CONCERNS’Videos and documents released this week by the Chicago Office of Police Accountability paint a harrowing picture of what happened during the March 21 traffic stop. But about a week ago, the oversight agency’s leader expressed “grave concerns” about the officers’ actions in a letter to Police Superintendent Larry Snelling. Officers in an unmarked police car stopped Reed for not wearing a seatbelt, according to COPA. But things devolved quickly as he appeared to refuse officers’ commands and didn’t immediately leave the SUV, according to video. Reed fired first, according to COPA, leaving an officer with a wrist injury. Then four officers fired 96 shots in a span of 41 seconds, including after Reed exited the vehicle, fell to the ground and lay motionless. One officer alone fired 50 shots. “Based on the totality of the available evidence, COPA has grave concerns about the officers’ ability to assess what is a necessary, reasonable, and proportional use of deadly force,” COPA Chief Administrator Andrea Kersten wrote in an April 1 letter obtained through a records reques
Traffic Stop Chicago Police Use Of Force Investigation Shooting Oversight Agency
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »
Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »
Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »
Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »
Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »
Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 329. / 59 Read more »