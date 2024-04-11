Deadly Shooting in Northeast D.C. Leaves One Dead and Several Injured

A man is dead and several people, including two young boys, are injured after a shooting in the Carver/Langston neighborhood in Northeast D.C. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) responded to the incident after receiving multiple 911 calls.

Two suspects got out of a light blue Toyota Sedan and started shooting at people in the neighborhood. The suspects' car had dark tints and a spare tire on the front passenger side. The investigation is ongoing.

Shooting Carver/Langston Neighborhood Northeast D.C. Metropolitan Police Department Suspects Toyota Sedan Injured Investigation

