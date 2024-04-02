Deadly Shooting at Gas Station in Houston

Houston police believe four men, who were sitting in a black Cadillac Escalade at a gas station on Wayside Drive, were targeted in the shooting. One man was killed and another was hurt. Police are looking for three suspects after a deadly shooting in Gulfgate, which they believe was targeted. It happened at a gas station at 2490 South Wayside Drive, off the I-45 Gulf Freeway, at 8:20 p.m. Monday.

Houston police said four men went inside the convenience store to do some shopping, came back outside, and got into a black Cadillac Escalade. As soon as the men got into the vehicle, three suspects arrived at the scene in two separate cars, got out, and opened fire on the Cadillac, HPD said. Police said two of the victims got out of the Cadillac and ran inside the convenience store during the shooting. A 34-year-old man was killed and a 29-year-old man is in critical condition, according to HPD. The two others were not hurt

