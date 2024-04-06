Deadly Shooting at CityPlace Doral Leaves One Dead and Several Injured

One person is dead and seven others were injured, including a police officer , in a shooting at CityPlace Doral. The incident occurred at Martini Bar when a security guard intervened in a dispute. The injured police officer was taken to the hospital.

Two people were killed in the shooting.

