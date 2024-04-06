Deadly Police Shooting Outside Cerritos Mall Under Investigation

Los Angeles County deputies are assisting the California Highway Patrol in investigating a fatal police shooting outside a mall in Cerritos. The incident occurred at around 4 p.m. outside the Los Cerritos Center, as reported by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. According to LASD, officers from CHP's Southern Division Organized Retail Crime Task Force identified three suspects involved in criminal activity .
Two of the suspects were apprehended in Pico Rivera after fleeing the scene in a car. The third suspect, who remains unidentified, ran through the parking lot and brandished a gun, leading the CHP officer to open fire. The suspect was taken to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries. The Los Cerritos Center has not provided any comment at this time
