Deadly Police Shooting Outside Cerritos Mall Under Investigation

Los Angeles County deputies are assisting the California Highway Patrol in investigating a fatal police shooting outside a mall in Cerritos. The incident occurred at around 4 p.m. outside the Los Cerritos Center, as reported by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. According to LASD, officers from CHP's Southern Division Organized Retail Crime Task Force identified three suspects involved in criminal activity .

Two of the suspects were apprehended in Pico Rivera after fleeing the scene in a car. The third suspect, who remains unidentified, ran through the parking lot and brandished a gun, leading the CHP officer to open fire. The suspect was taken to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries. The Los Cerritos Center has not provided any comment at this time

Los Angeles County Deputies California Highway Patrol Police Shooting Cerritos Mall Investigation Suspects Criminal Activity Arrest Gun Hospital

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CBSLA / 🏆 552. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dallas trail ride deadly shooting: Police looking for new leads two years after shootingKealon Gilmore was shot and killed at an Oak Cliff music festival and trail ride on April 3, 2022. The 26-year-old's mother

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »

Houston shooting: Deadly double shooting under investigation in Third WardHouston police are investigating following a deadly double shooting on Ennis in Third Ward.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »

SEPTA bus shooting: Video shows deadly shooting aboard South Philadelphia SEPTA busAuthorities in Philadelphia are searching for a man who they say was captured on video firing deadly gunshots into a SEPTA bus following an argument.

Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »

CHP officer-involved shooting near Cerritos mallAn investigation is underway after officers with the California Highway Patrol were involved in a shooting Friday near a popular shopping plaza in Cerritos.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Man charged in deadly shooting on Bishop Ford Freeway near Pullman: Illinois State PoliceA man has been charged in a deadly Wednesday afternoon shooting on the Bishop Ford Freeway, Illinois State Police said Saturday.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

Police release video of possible deadly road rage shooting from January 2023The sheriff called Christian Morales a dangerous predator.

Source: KHOU - 🏆 330. / 59 Read more »