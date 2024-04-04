Deadly Earthquake Hits Taiwan, Most Powerful in Decades

The deadly earthquake that battered Taiwan Wednesday morning was the most powerful temblor to rock the island in decades, officials said. Taiwan sits along the Pacific 'Ring of Fire,' the string of seismic faults encompassing the Pacific Ocean where most of the world's earthquakes strike. The island, home to 23 million people, is frequently rattled by temblors and prepares for seismic activity with drills and public alerts.

Authorities expected Wednesday's quake, however, to be mild and did not transmit alerts, the Associated Press (AP) reported. The Quake's Scope and Strength While Taiwan's monitoring agency rated the quake at a 7.2 magnitude, the U.S. Geological Survey said it was a 7.4. The earthquake's epicenter was about 15 miles south-southeast of the east coast city of Hualien, which is home to roughly 100,000 residents

