Deadly crash involving a tractor-trailer closes both sides of Route 34 in Orange, Conn.

A deadly crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed both sides of Route 34 in Orange on Monday morning.

At this time, Route 34 is closed in both directions between Mapledale Road and Racebrook Road due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle. Police in Orange said it is a serious crash and one person has died. The person's identity has not been released.Investigators expect the road to be closed through the morning rush hours. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

United States Headlines Read more: NBCNewYork »

Man accused of stabbing family member to death in Essex, Conn.State Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly stabbing that happened in Essex Saturday morning. According to authorities, 18-year-old Matthew… Read more ⮕

Missing woman found dead in basement of Willimantic, Conn. home: policeA woman who had been reported missing was found dead in the basement of a home in Willimantic on Saturday, according to police. Officers were contacted on… Read more ⮕

Driver, passenger killed in rollover crash on state Route 54 in Bay TerracesThe crash was reported about 2:30 a.m. Sunday on the westbound side of the freeway near Woodman Street Read more ⮕

'This isn't us' — close-knit Lewiston begins to recover from the deadly mass shootingAfter the shelter-in-place orders were lifted and the suspect's body was found, residents of Maine's second-largest city are 'seeking normal' again. Read more ⮕

'This isn't us' — close-knit Lewiston begins to recover from the deadly mass shootingAfter the shelter-in-place orders were lifted and the suspect's body was found, residents of Maine's second-largest city are 'seeking normal' again. Read more ⮕

Woman charged with vehicular homicide for Bellevue deadly crash fled to ChinaA nationwide warrant is out for a woman charged with vehicular homicide for a deadly Bellevue crash earlier this year. Authorities believe she fled to China. Read more ⮕