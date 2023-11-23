Deadly Crash at US-Canada Rainbow Bridge

Investigators think a deadly crash Wednesday morning at the Rainbow Bridge, which links the US and Canada, involved a man who was traveling with his wife in a Bentley at a high rate of speed, law enforcement sources told CNN. The speeding vehicle hit a curb, then a guardrail that sent the vehicle airborne and into a secondary screening area, the sources said.

The man, who lived in New York State, had plans to attend a KISS concert in Canada but when it was canceled, went to a casino in the US instead, investigators believe. The crash occurred after the couple left the casino, the sources told CNN. The vehicle had entering the bridge area on the US side, law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation said. Earlier reports had indicated the car was traveling from Canada to the US. The explosion on the eve of the US Thanksgiving holiday led to closures and delays on a busy travel day and early on, prompted concerns it might be a terror attack, but the incident does not appear to be terror-related, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul sai





cnnbrk

