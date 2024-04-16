Deadly Beating at Auditorium Shores

Armstrong Williams takes on the news of the week and asks the questions you want answered. Don't miss our weekly town hall.Mon, April 15th 2024 at 5:22 PMdeadly beating at Auditorium Shores Coltan Moore , 30, was accused of brutally attacking a man using large rocks on the hike-and-bike trail near the 800 block of West Riverside Drive, close to the Stevie Ray Vaughan statue, on Aug. 24.

The case disposition came after multiple pre-trial hearings and delays. Court records show Moore was determined to be indigent and was appointed counsel. The defense gave notice of intent to raise an insanity defense in February 2024, about a month before the trial date.

Beating Auditorium Shores Coltan Moore Insanity Mental Health Facility

