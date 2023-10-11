Dead Island 2 Haus DLC Gets Release Date

Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios have today announced the release date for Haus, which is the first major piece of DLC coming to Dead Island 2. Following roughly a decade of anticipation, Dead Island 2 finally launched at the start of this year and ended up being pretty well received by both fans and critics.

Releasing on November 2 for all PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, Haus will come to Dead Island 2 and will give players a new area to explore within Malibu. The DLC is set within a"stylish villa" that is run by a deranged billionaire who has created a death cult.

— Dead Island (@deadislandgame) October 11, 2023 "Haus gives players an entirely new storyline to smash zombies through," says the DLC's description via a new press release."Amidst the Zompocalypse, a billionaire's secret techno-death cult fights for survival in Haus, where humanity is unleashed from its moral restraints. headtopics.com

What's Next for Dead Island 2?Following the release of Haus, Deep Silver has already confirmed that Dead Island 2 will continue to receive additional DLC down the road. Specifically, the game's next add-on is titled SOLA Festival and is planned to roll out in the first half of 2024.

To that end, if you'd like to learn more about some of the additional unlockables that will be seen in Haus, you can find a list of features below.

Read more:

