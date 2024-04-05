Dead by Daylight Survey Asks for Player Opinions

The latest Dead by Daylight survey is asking for player opinions on several topics pertaining to Dead by Daylight and as well as questions to measure player satisfaction. It's a lengthy survey, noting it will take about 20 minutes to complete. The Dead by Daylight X account shared a link to the survey, stating'We encourage you to be as honest as possible in letting us know how you feel about the game. The information and answers provided are anonymous.

' As the survey has been posted on social media it's available for anyone to respond to rather than a select group of players, a practice developers Behavior Interactive seem to tend toward as this isn't the first public survey. If you want to weigh in for yourself you can do so here, as long as the survey is still activ

Dead By Daylight Survey Player Opinions Satisfaction Social Media Developers Behavior Interactive

