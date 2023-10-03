Dead by Daylight Roadmap Outlines Huge Halloween Event

Unsurprisingly, one of Dead by Daylight's biggest yearly events is the annual Halloween event. After all, it's tough to find a better match than Dead by Daylight's brand of horrific multiplayer gameplay and the spookiest holiday on the calendar. Today, the developers at Behaviour Interactive dropped the roadmap for this year's Haunted by Daylight event and it looks to be a doozy.

— Dead by Daylight (@DeadbyDaylight) October 3, 2023 The Halloween festivities actually started today in Dead by Daylight. Behaviour dropped new real-world merch into its online store. The latest product line includes hats, t-shirts, keychains, a gaming mat, and a limited-edition poster.

Things start to pick up on October 11 when Dead by Daylight gets Tome 17: Commitment. This update includes" new Outfits for The Oni, Feng Min, The Dredge, Adam Francis, and much more." There will also be new Charms to unlock and new memories for The Oni and Feng Min.

At this point, we don't know too much about the newest iteration of the yearly event. Behaviour says it's"bringing a new Event Tome, the unsettling Void Realm, and plenty of trick and treats," but is keeping a tight lid on the specifics. However, it does say that new daily rewards will be unlocked throughout the event. headtopics.com

Finally, the Hallowed Blight Collection will return on October 24. That means new Outfits for The Xenomorph, The Onryō, and Yoichi Asakawa. As you can see, there's a ton of content coming with the yearly Halloween event, which makes sense. This is generally one of the biggest events of the year and Behaviour Interactive is going all-out once again.

Dead by Daylight is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC. Make sure to stay tuned for the October 13 livestream to learn exactly what's coming in the Haunted by Daylight event.

Read more:

ComicBook »

Dead By Daylight Haunted By Daylight Event: Halloween 2023 RoadmapDead by Daylight's Halloween event, Haunted by Daylight, returns for 2023 alongside a slew of scary goings on in-game.

Dead By Daylight Reveals Haunted By Daylight 2023 PlansBehaviour Interactive has revealed its plans for the Dead By Daylight 2023 Halloween event, as Haunted By Daylight starts today.

Dead by Daylight: Haunted by Daylight LivestreamBehaviour Interactive is holding a Haunted by Daylight livestream for Dead by Daylight fans, announcing all sorts of spooky additions.

The Walking Dead Wouldn't Have Been Possible If It Weren't for This Pioneering 1980s Zombie ComicIt's a dead, dead, dead, dead world.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Goes The Negan Route (S01E04 Review)As Daryl is looking for the group again he finds a friend who can help him...



Don't miss a new episode of TheWalkingDead: DarylDixon this Sunday at 9/8c or stream it with AMC+.



TheWalkingDead AMCPlus AMC



The Messenger Gets A Message | The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon | Episode 4 Clip



THE WALKING DEAD:

Like The Walking Dead on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheWalkingDe...

Follow The Walking Dead on Twitter: https://twitter.com/WalkingDead_AMC

Visit The Walking Dead Official Site: https://www.amc.com/twdu/the-walking-...



Fear The Walking Dead:

Like Fear The Walking Dead on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FearTWD/

Follow Fear The Walking Dead on Twitter: https://twitter.com/feartwd

Visit the Fear The Walking Dead Official Site: https://www.amc.com/twdu/fear-the-wal...



THE WALKING DEAD: WORLD BEYOND

Like The Walking Dead: World Beyond on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TWDWorldBeyond

Follow The Walking Dead: World Beyond on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TWDWorldBeyond

Follow The Walking Dead: World Beyond on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/TWDWorldBeyond

Visit The Walking Dead: World Beyond Official Site: https://www.amc.com/twdu/the-walking-...



AMC:

AMC+ : http://www.amcplus.com/ AMC+ on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/TheGoodStuff... AMC+ on Twitter :https://twitter.com/amcplus AMC+ on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/amcplus/ AMC+ on Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/amcplus

'Halloween' Returning to Select Theaters for 45th Anniversary‘Halloween 4’ and ‘Halloween 5’ will also be showing as part of the spooky celebration.