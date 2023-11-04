De Niro's Former Assistant Testifies in Gender Discrimination Lawsuit

De Niro's former top assistant is suing him for gender discrimination and retaliation, while the famed actor is countersuing on breach of loyalty and fiduciary duty grounds. De Niro's former top executive assistant said she found it “creepy” when the actor insisted she scratch his back, an example of behavior she found controlling and abusive before she quit her job in 2019. She testified that the trauma she endured has left her jobless and depressed

. She suffers from anxiety and depression and hasn't worked in four years despite applying for 638 jobs

