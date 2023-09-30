De La Hoz, Ramirez fuel record-setting night as Weehawken tops Bogota

Weehawken over Bogota - Football recap

Christian Ramirez ran for two first half touchdowns for Weehawken, then later found Juan Lozano for a 20-yard TD pass to give Weehawken a 28-14 halftime lead. Ramirez, a junior later threw a 35-yard TD pass to Eneaz Wells before De La Hoz put the game away with TD runs of 44 and 65 yards as well as a 30-yard TD pass to Wells.The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week.

