DC United beats NYCFC 2-0 as both teams fail to qualify for playoffs

DC United (10-14-10), whose regular season ends, fell out of playoff contention when CF Montreal beat the Portland Timbers 4-1. NYCFC (8-11-14) saw its postseason hopes end with the loss. DC United took a 1-0 lead into halftime when Klich scored for a fourth time this season, unassisted in the 45th minute.MATCHDAY: Arsenal hosts Manchester City in Premier League. Barcelona without Lewandowski at GranadaAlex Bono totaled five saves to earn the clean sheet in his ninth start of the season for DC United. Matt Freese saved four shots in his ninth start for NYCFC.

NYCFC has just one victory in its last 20 road matches in all competitions, dating to last season. The club saw a six-match unbeaten run (3-0-3) end.

