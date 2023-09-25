DC Teases Harley Quinn's New Powers Will Cause Its Next Crisis Event

She is really powerful. SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Harley Quinn #32 is written by Tini Howard and drawn by Sweeney Boo. Harley has just returned to her home and Poison Ivy, after an odyssey through the multiverse.

DC has teased that Harley Quinn's new powers may trigger its next Crisis-level event. Crisis events are integral to the DC Universe as they enable the publisher to rejuvenate its line every so often. These events most often involve the multiverse, a concept Harley Quinn has become intimately familiar with over the past few months, and in a preview for Harley Quinn #32, she learns that she may be the linchpin for the next big Crisis event.

Harley Quinn Is Responsible for Reality Harley Quinn is getting a crash course in Crisis events as well as DC's multiverse as a whole. One of the first in pop culture, DC's multiverse has come and gone over the years, and Crisis events help facilitate this. Crisis on Infinite Earths, arguably the best known Crisis event, destroyed the multiverse while Infinite Crisis brought it back, only for Flashpoint to change it again. Other Crisis events include Final Crisis, Zero Hour, Dark Nights: Death Metal and the recent Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths. Each of these Crisis events took a toll on the DC multiverse, and now Harley Quinn may be the instigator of the next.

Harley Quinn Is In Over Her Head Harley Quinn recently gained the ability to access other worlds in the multiverse, but using it destabilizes the walls between realities - the exact kind of damage that usually results in a Crisis. Harley would be wise to tread lightly. Crisis events are catastrophic, resulting in multiple casualties and destroyed worlds and timelines. Harley Quinn is chaotic and is now possessed of power great enough to trigger DC's next Crisis event. However, at the same time, a more balanced life as a teacher is offering itself, and is under threat from her new cosmic relevance. Finally, what role does Brother Eyes play? Batman's Brother Eye AI was integral to Infinite Crisis, showing how close to disaster Harley is treading.

DC’s past Crisis events were some of the best stories in the publisher’s 88-year history. They are epic, universe-sprawling stories pitting nearly everyone against an unspeakable evil, be it the Anti-Monitor, Alex Luthor or Pariah. Now, Harley Quinn has found herself at the center of another potential Crisis event - something she is so far ill-equipped to handle.

Harley Quinn #32 is on sale September 26 from DC Comics!