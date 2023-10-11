DC's J.M. DeMatteis Reveals Meeting With James Gunn, DC 'Is In Great Hands'

Legendary comics writer J.M. DeMatteis, best known for his work on Spider-Man and Justice League International but also, importantly, the co-creator of the Creature Commandos at DC, confirmed on social media that he had recently met with James Gunn.
The revelation came after James Gunn posted to Threads that he had met with DeMatteis. After a fan asked DeMatteis for his take, the writer tweeted,"James and I had a very nice conversation about Creature Commandos and other things...but that's all it was: a pleasant conversation. I'm not involved in any upcoming projects.
Gunn is a self-professed fan of Justice League International, an '80s and '90s run scripted by DeMatteis along with his frequent collaborators Keith Giffen on plots and Kevin Maguire on pencils. headtopics.com
Gunn's DC Universe, which spans film, TV, animation, and video games, will kick off in earnest with Superman: Legacy, but before that happens, there will be a less ostentatious opening in the form of Creature Commandos, an animated series with ties to Gunn's The Suicide Squad and based on a concept that originated with DeMatteis and Pat Broderick in 1980.
The series will center on a team led by Rick Flag's father, and including Nina Mazursky, Dr. Phosphorus, Frankenstein, Bride of Frankenstein, G.I. Robot, and Weasel. It seems as though it will give background as to how Weasel came to be in the possession of Amanda Waller at the start of The Suicide Squad. headtopics.com
"Creature Commandos is based on the great team from DC," Gunn explained."What we're doing with the DCU is, we are having animation tied directly into live action. Television, movies, and games all intertwine within the same universe.