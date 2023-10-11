DC's J.M. DeMatteis Reveals Meeting With James Gunn, DC 'Is In Great Hands'

Legendary comics writer J.M. DeMatteis, best known for his work on Spider-Man and Justice League International but also, importantly, the co-creator of the Creature Commandos at DC, confirmed on social media that he had recently met with James Gunn.

The revelation came after James Gunn posted to Threads that he had met with DeMatteis. After a fan asked DeMatteis for his take, the writer tweeted,"James and I had a very nice conversation about Creature Commandos and other things...but that's all it was: a pleasant conversation. I'm not involved in any upcoming projects.

Gunn is a self-professed fan of Justice League International, an '80s and '90s run scripted by DeMatteis along with his frequent collaborators Keith Giffen on plots and Kevin Maguire on pencils. headtopics.com

Gunn's DC Universe, which spans film, TV, animation, and video games, will kick off in earnest with Superman: Legacy, but before that happens, there will be a less ostentatious opening in the form of Creature Commandos, an animated series with ties to Gunn's The Suicide Squad and based on a concept that originated with DeMatteis and Pat Broderick in 1980.

The series will center on a team led by Rick Flag's father, and including Nina Mazursky, Dr. Phosphorus, Frankenstein, Bride of Frankenstein, G.I. Robot, and Weasel. It seems as though it will give background as to how Weasel came to be in the possession of Amanda Waller at the start of The Suicide Squad. headtopics.com

"Creature Commandos is based on the great team from DC," Gunn explained."What we're doing with the DCU is, we are having animation tied directly into live action. Television, movies, and games all intertwine within the same universe.

Read more:

ComicBook »

Westside Gunn Interview: New Album, Social Media, Griselda FutureThe Griselda co-founder’s sequel to 2020’s ‘Pray For Paris’ drops this week

All Justice League Actors Reportedly Being Recast for James Gunn's New DC UniverseNone of the Justice League actors cast by Zack Snyder will reprise their roles in the rebooted DCU, according to a new report.

Jason Momoa's New DC Universe Role After Aquaman Teased, Rumors Of James Gunn Talks ConfirmedA new extensive report about the production of Aquaman 2 reveals that Jason Momoa may return as a different character in the new DC Universe.

BMW’s all-new, electric iX2 has hot hatch-rivalling performanceCAR magazine UK reveals details of the all-electric iX2 coupe SUV from BMW

New BMW X2 revealed with potent M35i versionCAR magazine UK reveals details of the latest-generation BMW X2 coupe-SUV

Jen Shah's husband reveals how the former RHOSLC star spent her 50th birthday in prisonjen shah's husband reveals how the former rhoslc star spent her 50th birthday in prison