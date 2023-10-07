DC's 3 Most Important Green Lanterns Now Have Totally Different Powers

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary As the name suggests, the Green Lantern Corps is home to some of the DC Universe's brightest lights, with every Green Lantern from Earth proving their status fan-favorite heroes.

Recent developments in Green Lantern #3 by Jeremy Adams, Xermanico, Romulo Fajardo Jr., and Dave Sharpe indicate that Hal Jordan’s newest ring is unlike any he’s wielded before. Meanwhile, Green Lantern: War Journal #1 by Philip Kennedy Johnson, Montos, Adriano Lucas, and Sharpe makes it clear that the one and only John Stewart is well beyond the need to sling a ring at all.

While it doesn’t allow for interstellar travel or translation, Hal's mysterious new ring does allow him access to a skill he hasn't had since he wore Abin Sur’s original ring: he can create constructs in colors other than green. headtopics.com

Both Jo and her unique ring debuted in Far Sector #1 by N.K. Jemisin, Jamal Campbell, and Deron Bennett. Jo’s ring charges itself independently of the Central Power Battery, allowing Jo an autonomy now shared by Hal and John.

The Green Lanterns All Shine Differently Green Lanterns often demonstrate unique connections to their powers. Kyle Rayenr’s initial ring was totally divorced form the then-destroyed Central Battery, while Simon Baz’s unique connection with the Corps gifted him precognitive Emerald Sight. Nor are these the first instances of Hal forging his own ring or John attaining godlike power. headtopics.com

Whether the Green Lanterns will retain their unique abilities remains to be seen. Jo's specialized ring is a major aspect of her character, but both Hal and John have gained and lost distinct abilities many times before. Either way, for as long as they have access to these powers, these Green Lanterns will certainly use them to make the universe a brighter place.

