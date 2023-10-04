DC Reveals a Shock Batman Villain is Ra's Al Ghul's Son

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Ra's al Ghul has earned his title as Batman's most dangerous foe, and those trained by him and the League of Assassins frequently rank among the top fighters DC has to offer.

Tom King, Rafael De Latorre, Marcelo Maiolo, and Clayton Cowles' The Penguin #2 follows Oswald Cobblepot, who has been forced out of "retirement" and driven to return to Gotham by Amanda Waller. He begins his return by calling upon an old ally: The Help, an enigmatic and impeccably dressed assassin.

In turn, the Penguin drugs the Help and slaughters his entire staff. The Penguin proceeds to brutally beat his incapacitated host, telling him that his place is to serve others, not be served. The Help departs with the Penguin, returned to his service.

With the Help implied to be Ra's al Ghul's son, many of the character's mysteries come into focus. His skill in virtually every field (combat and otherwise) can be attributed to the intense training of the League of Assassins, which is training that produced both Batman and his sometimes-ally Ghost-Maker. headtopics.com

The Help has turned his skills into services for hire instead of leading the League of Assassins, and this practice has led to him mentoring many legends of the DC Universe. It is an unorthodox expression of Ra's al Ghul's teachings, to be sure — though perhaps no more unorthodox than Batman's choice to dress up as a bat to frighten criminals.

