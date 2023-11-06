DBS reports higher net profit in third quarter

During the quarter, DBS net profit rose to 2.63 billion Singaporean dollars ($1.94 billion) compared to SG$2.24 billion a year ago. The Singapore bank also declared a dividend of 48 Singapore cents for each ordinary share for the third quarter. "We achieved record income in the third quarter as net interest margin continued to expand and growth in commercial book non-interest income was sustained," said Piyush Gupta, chief executive officer of DBS.
It was higher that analysts' estimates compiled by LSEG, which predicted a quarterly profit estimate of SG$2.5 billion for the July to September quarter. Net interest margin, a measure of lending profitability, was at 2.19% in the third quarter, higher than 1.90% during the same period a year ago. "We achieved record income in the third quarter as net interest margin continued to expand and growth in commercial book non-interest income was sustained," said Piyush Gupta, chief executive officer of DBS. "As we enter the coming year, higher-for-longer interest rates will be a net benefit to earnings, while our solid balance sheet with ample liquidity, prudent general allowance reserves and healthy capital ratios will provide us with strong buffers against macro uncertainties," Gupta added
