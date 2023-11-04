Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday, Nov. 5

Next week across most of the U.S., the sun will set well before many folks step foot out of the office, leaving them to run errands or take walks in utter darkness. Come Nov. 5, daylight saving time is out and standard time is in, and will last until March 10. No need to wait till the midnight hour to prepare for the time change that clocks in early Sunday, when 2 a.m. becomes 1 a.m

. Before bed beckons Saturday night, rewind the clock on the microwave, oven, car, or any other device not yet clever enough to make the leap on its own. Besides scheduling stumbles and sleep habit disruptions, experts say the twice-yearly ritual can have more serious effects on human health. Many Americans are already sleep-deprived, and a change in time messes with sleep schedules even more, says Dr

United States Headlines Read more: KUTV2NEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TODAYSHOW: Daylight Saving Time Ends Nov. 5: How To Adjust QuicklyKerry Breen is a reporter and associate editor for TODAY.com, where she reports on health news, pop culture and more. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.

Source: TODAYshow | Read more »

PEOPLE: Daylight Saving Time Ends Nov. 5: What It Means in Astrology and What to KnowDaylight saving time ends on Nov. 5, 2023. As the clocks go back, here's what this time of year means for you in astrology.

Source: people | Read more »

KSATNEWS: REMINDER: Clocks fall back an hour Sunday morning as Daylight Saving Time ends ⏰The sun will rise and set an hour earlier after the time change.

Source: ksatnews | Read more »

ABC7: Daylight saving time debate rages amid preparations to 'fall back' Sunday; health experts weigh inThe perennial debate over daylight saving time is in full swing as most of the U.S. prepares to 'fall back' early Sunday, when 2 a.m. becomes 1 a.m.

Source: ABC7 | Read more »

ABC7NY: Daylight saving time debate rages amid preparations to 'fall back' Sunday; health experts weigh inThe perennial debate over daylight saving time is in full swing as most of the U.S. prepares to 'fall back' early Sunday, when 2 a.m. becomes 1 a.m.

Source: ABC7NY | Read more »

ABC7NEWSBAYAREA: Daylight saving time debate rages amid preparations to 'fall back' Sunday; health experts weigh inThe perennial debate over daylight saving time is in full swing as most of the U.S. prepares to 'fall back' early Sunday, when 2 a.m. becomes 1 a.m.

Source: abc7newsbayarea | Read more »