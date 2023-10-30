Day of the Dead | Scene Through the Lens

(Day of the Dead), a tradition celebrated in Mexico on Nov. 1 and 2. (The altar will be on display until Friday, Nov. 3). The fashion show was the final “of festivals in the park, an opportunity for musicians, designers, and models from all over the tristate region to showcase their talents. LOVE Park: A place of living ( ¡Es un lugar de vida! ).

Since 1998, a black-and-white photo has appeared every Monday in staff photographer Tom Gralish’s “Scene Through the Lens” photo column in The Inquirer’s local news section. Here are the most recent, in color:

United States Headlines Read more: PhillyDailyNews »

One person dead after a crash involving a dump truck in west PhoenixPolice say the driver of one vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene Read more ⮕

Everything we saw at San Antonio's Day of the Dead River ParadeSan Antonio's Dia de los Muertos celebrations kicked off Friday night with the annual River Parade. During the event, 25 artisan-crafted vessels made their way down the river, each representing figures and cultural symbols associated with the holiday. Read more ⮕

Old Pueblo Cantina serves up special deals to celebrate 'Day of the Dead'The beginning of November marks Día de los Muertos, or 'Day of the Dead,' and Lincoln Park is rounding up some restaurants that are offering all treats, and no tricks. Read more ⮕

For Aurora family, ofrendas for Day of the Dead a way to spotlight Hispanic cultureErnesto Ochoa remembers creating elaborate ofrendas for Day of the Dead, a national holiday in Mexico, and the large celebrations in his home state of Michoacan. He’s carried that tradition to his adopted hometown of Aurora. Read more ⮕

Bangladesh police detain key opposition figure, a day after clashes left one dead and scores injuredAuthorities in Bangladesh detained a key opposition figure of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party which called for a nationwide strike Read more ⮕

Bangladesh police detain key opposition figure, a day after clashes left one dead and scores injuredAuthorities in Bangladesh detained a key opposition figure of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party which called for a nationwide strike. Read more ⮕