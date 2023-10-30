Day 4: Jury continues to deliberate in LaJeromeny Brown capital murder trial

) - The jury on the LaJeromey Brown murder trial is continuing to deliberate Monday for day four as they were unable to come to a verdict Friday.Huntsville STAC Agent Billy Clardy III in 2019 during a sting operationOn the first day of the trial, the jury heard opening arguments before hearing from multiple former and current officers who were involved in the sting operation.

During the second day of trial, the jury heard from Brown himself who said he never knew it was the police he was shooting at. He said he thought he was being robbed because he only saw a silhouette and never saw a face or a vest that said police. He concluded his statement with an apology to Clardy’s family as well as his own.

On Day 3 of the trial, deliberations continued as the jury asked the judge to re-read the qualifications of capital murder. If they decide not to convict Brown of Capital Murder, he could be convicted of lesser charges of felony murder or manslaughter. headtopics.com

During the two days of evidence and testimony, the jury heard from other Huntsville STAC agents, saw body camera footage and even heard a surprising testimony from LaJeromeny Brown himself. If convicted of capital murder, Brown could face life in prison and possibly the death penalty. If the jury believes that Brown did not have the intent to kill Clardy, they could find him guilty of felony murder which holds a life sentence in prison or manslaughter which means he could serve between 2 to 20 years in prison.Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

