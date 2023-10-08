Davika Hoorne Named Brand Ambassador for Gucci and Gucci Beauty

is turning again to the Far East, revealing Thai actress and friend of the house Davika Hoorne as a new brand ambassador for bothA Thai star with hit movies and TV shows under her belt, Hoorne has attended many Gucci events over the past few years, most recently donning a monogram parka jacket in the signature “Ancora red” over a lean black tank top and miniskirt for theMaluma Suits Up in Fendi...

She has previously attended the house’s fashion shows in Milan and Castel del Monte in Italy’s Apulia region, for example, and has often worn the Italian luxury brand for public events and magazine covers, including for Vogue Thailand in 2021 and Harper’s Bazaar and L’Officiel Thailand in 2022, to name a few.

“Gucci is a globally renowned fashion brand that seamlessly blends innovative creativity with the beauty of fashion in a unique and captivating manner,” Hoorne said. “Just as Gucci allows individuals to express their true selves with freedom and clarity, I feel incredibly honored and delighted to collaborate with Gucci as a brand ambassador for both Gucci and Gucci Beauty. headtopics.com

After making her acting debut in a leading role in 2010 with the TV series “Ngao Kammathep,” she rose to fame with the 2015 Thai romantic movie “Heart Attack” by indie director Nawapol Thamrongrattanarit, which centered on Yoon, played by Sunny Suwanmethanont, a workaholic freelancer who falls in love with his doctor Imm, played by Hoorne.

She has most recently dedicated her career to TV series, starring in hit shows including “My Ambulance,” “You Are My Heartbeat” and “Astrophile.” In 2023 she won the Best Global Teleplay Leading Actress award at the 36th Global Arts and Television Huading Awards. headtopics.com

In her role as a Gucci ambassador, Hoorne joins South Korean talents including K-drama actress Park; Hanni, a lead singer of the Korean group NewJeans; “Squid Game” star Lee Jung-jae, and IU, the nickname for singer and actress Lee Ji-eun.

