David Trone Leads in Maryland Democratic Senate Primary Race

David Trone holds a slight lead in the Maryland Democratic Senate primary race over Angela Alsobrooks, according to a new poll. The primary election will take place on May 14. In the November matchup with Republican Larry Hogan, the race is expected to be tight.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



politico / 🏆 381. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Democrats back David Trone rival in Maryland Senate bid after his use of racial slurJamie Raskin’s announcement is the latest in a string of endorsements for Angela Alsobrooks over David Trone, who apologized for using a derogatory term.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Maryland Democrat Rep. David Trone Uses Racial Slur: ‘Republican J*gaboo’Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Maxwell Frost endorses Trone opponent in Maryland Senate raceMaxwell Frost endorsed Angela Alsobrooks for Maryland Senate over fellow Rep. David Trone.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Senate hopeful Trone in hot water over racial slip-up and tense committee hearingTrone is vying to be the newest Democrat to represent Maryland in the U.S. Senate.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

Larry Hogan’s Maryland Senate race creates surprise drag on Democratic resourcesRepublican Larry Hogan has a 12 percentage point lead over Rep. David Trone (D-MD) for US Senate seat in Maryland, according to a new poll.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Hogan leads Democratic competitors by double digits in Maryland Senate race: PollFormer Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan leads his Democratic opponents for a coveted Senate seat by double digits, according to a new poll released Wednesday.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »