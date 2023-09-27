David Tennant's Doctor Who Episodes Will Restore Post-Show Tradition After 12 Years

Viewers will get to peek behind the scenes. In a new post on Instagram, the official BBC Three account confirmed that Doctor Who's 60th anniversary will feature the return of special behind-the-scenes programs, confirming rumors sparked by Tennant in April.

Titled Doctor Who: Unleashed, the series is a successor to Doctor Who Confidential, which aired following new episodes of the show from 2005 to 2011. It will feature interviews with the cast and crew, as well as footage from the episodes' production. Each installment is set to air on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer following each anniversary special and will be hosted by Steffan Powell, who can be seen pictured alongside Tennant in the post.

Doctor Who: Unleashed Is A Perfect Successor To Doctor Who Confidential Beginning with Christopher Eccleston's debut season, Doctor Who Confidential explored what went into the production of the series, with each installment focusing on specific elements, or details specific to its preceding episode.

Read more:

screenrant »

‘Doctor Who’ 2024: What to Know About Season 14 Starring Ncuti GatwaNcuti Gatwa will become the 15th Doctor on ‘Doctor Who,’ succeeding Jodie Whittaker and David Tennant

Doctor Who's New Fifteenth Doctor Tease Could Not Have Come At A Better TimeGatwa's success is constantly growing.

'It Could Go On Forever': How The First Doctor Predicted Doctor Who's Enduring Legacy'He would have absolutely loved the success...'

Doctor Who's Returning Villain Reveals 2 Harsh Truths About William Hartnell's First DoctorAnd it's not the problem that you're expecting.

Orange County doctor to LGBTQ+ community charged with sexually assaulting 9 patientsAuthorities seek more information and potential victims in the case of Dr. William Thompson IV of Huntington Beach, accused of sexually assaulting nine male patients.

California infectious disease doctor charged with sexually assaulting 9 male patientsDr. William Thompson IV — who specializes in treating members of the LGBTQ community — has been charged with more than a dozen felony counts, including sexual penetration by means of fraudulent rep…

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Doctor Who restores a fondly-remembered post-show tradition after 12 years ahead of David Tennant's new episodes. The series' 60th anniversary celebrations will see the return of Tennant as a new Fourteenth incarnation of the Time Lord, reuniting him with Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) for new adventures. Doctor Who's 60th anniversary storyline will consist of three special episodes that will air throughout November, six decades after the show first hit television screens.

In a new post on Instagram, the official BBC Three account confirmed that Doctor Who's 60th anniversary will feature the return of special behind-the-scenes programs, confirming rumors sparked by Tennant in April.

Titled Doctor Who: Unleashed, the series is a successor to Doctor Who Confidential, which aired following new episodes of the show from 2005 to 2011. It will feature interviews with the cast and crew, as well as footage from the episodes' production. Each installment is set to air on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer following each anniversary special and will be hosted by Steffan Powell, who can be seen pictured alongside Tennant in the post.

Doctor Who: Unleashed Is A Perfect Successor To Doctor Who Confidential Beginning with Christopher Eccleston's debut season, Doctor Who Confidential explored what went into the production of the series, with each installment focusing on specific elements, or details specific to its preceding episode. A number of additional episodes were also developed outside the usual format to cover specific news, including a touching tribute to classic companion actor Elizabeth Sladen and an official reveal of Matt Smith's casting as the Eleventh Doctor. Doctor Who Confidential is not only looked back on as a vital source of information, but a wonderful peek behind the curtain that gave viewers an idea of how the show was made.

Doctor Who's 60th anniversary is a perfect opportunity to revive the format for a new generation. With the show receiving further attention ahead of the milestone, many may take interest in seeing how each of the special episodes came together. Furthermore, early installments of Doctor Who Confidential also featured segments that looked back at the show's history, so it is possible that Unleashed could provide information on returning elements, including Donna's past storylines and Neil Patrick Harris' Toymaker.

Though recent Doctor Who seasons have seen behind-the-scenes clips be shared online, a dedicated show allows audiences a greater glimpse at how the Doctor's adventures are brought to life. While there is no word on how Doctor Who: Unleashed will be viewed outside the UK, it is possible Doctor Who's distribution deal with Disney+ could see the streaming service host the series for international audiences.