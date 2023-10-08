David Ortiz on similarities between him and Astros' Yordan Alvarez at the plate | MLB on FOX Pregame

FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC.

Yordan Álvarez reintroduces himself to playoffs with two homers in Astros' win over TwinsWith his father in rare attendance, Yordan Álvarez picked up where he left off last postseason by slugging a pair of home runs in the Astros' ALDS Game 1 victory.

Justin Verlander gem, Yordan Alvarez's two homers lead Astros past TwinsJustin Verlander pitched six shutout innings, Yordan Alvarez homered twice and the host Astros beat the Twins 6-4 in their AL Division Series opener.

ALDS: Even your best move isn't good enough to get Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez outThe trouble with Yordan Alvarez, if you're an opposing manager, is that even your best move is a terrible idea.

Houston Astros ALDS Game 1: Astros win 6-4 against Minnesota TwinsThe Houston Astros have taken a 1-0 lead in the American League Division Series after winning Game 1 against the Minnesota Twins!

Verlander holds Twins scoreless, Alvarez and Altuve power Astros to 6-4 victory in ALDS openerJustin Verlander pitched six shutout innings, Yordan Alvarez homered twice and the Houston Astros held on for a 6-4 win over the Minnesota Twins in their AL Division Series opener.