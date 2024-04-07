David Lynch's Fascinating Films and Hidden Meanings

The Big Picture David Lynch is one of the most fascinating directors in cinematic history because of his refusal to explain the hidden meaning behind his work. While many of Lynch’s best films have been regarded as all-time classics, they all leave the viewer with more questions than answers. The discourse and discussion regarding interpretations of Lynch’s films is often just as entertaining as the viewing experience itself.

Although Lynch’s work doesn’t need to be “explained” in order to be enjoyed, it is interesting to make note of the recurring motifs that reoccur throughout his filmography. Many of the key images and themes of the classic fantasy film The Wizard of Oz can be witnessed within Lynch’s films, and a disturbing deleted scene from Blue Velvet featured a nightmarish version of Dorothy and Oz

