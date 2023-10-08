The Big Picture David Lynch's Blue Velvet is a 1986 neo-noir thriller starring frequent Lynch collaborator Kyle MacLachlan as Jeffrey Beaumont, a college student who returns home to Lumberton, North Carolina after his father suffers a heart attack. While walking through the seemingly-idyllic small town, Jeffrey discovers a severed ear and reports it to Detective Williams (George Dickerson).

The film is Lynch's commentary on the dual-nature of white picket fence Americana, and cemented his place as an art-house auteur for the ages. Blue Velvet went on to be called one of The Greatest American Films ever by the BBC.

'Dune' Is the Only Film David Lynch Isn't Proud Of After Eraserhead, David Lynch was hired to direct The Elephant Man for producer Mel Brooks. Brooks' wife Anne Bancroft starred in the film which garnered eight Academy Award nominations including Best Director for David Lynch. headtopics.com

The prospect of an enormous budget and a genre outside his comfort zone excited Lynch at first. Lynch stated during a Q&A that he "saw tons and tons of possibilities for things I loved, and this was the structure to do them in.

As he told The Hollywood Reporter, "I have zero interest in Dune. Because it was a heartache for me. It was a failure and I didn’t have final cut. I’ve told this story a billion times. It’s not the film I wanted to make. I like certain parts of it very much - but it was a total failure for me. headtopics.com

Although Lynch's movie was a costly failure for Dino De Laurentiis, it didn't cost him their friendship. De Laurentiis agreed to produce Lynch's more personal follow-up to remind the world what the filmmaker can do when he's given the freedom.

David Lynch Made a Multi-Million-Dollar Sacrifice To Direct 'Blue Velvet' Lynch told KGSM MediaCache, "When you have a failure, it's in some ways kind of beautiful because there's nowhere to go but up." But to be granted final cut and free rein, Lynch was forced to cut his salary in half and cut the production's budget down to $6 million. headtopics.com

