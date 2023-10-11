David Harbour Named 2023 BoxLunch Giving Ambassador

From Stranger Things to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the DC Universe, David Harbour has been tied to a number of major franchises. Going into the holiday season, Harbour will be taking on another role — the BoxLunch Giving Ambassador.
"BoxLunch captured the deep generosity of spirit that beats in the heart of the holiday season with their 'art of giving' campaign," Harbour said in a statement."I'm proud to be a part of it and support the amazing work done by both BoxLunch and Feeding America.
"We are so thrilled to have David Harbour join us as this year's BoxLunch Giving Ambassador to help us honor our philanthropic partner, Feeding America." Steve Vranes, CEO of Hot Topic Inc., BoxLunch's parent company, echoed.
What Are David Harbour's Upcoming Movies and TV Shows?Harbour is confirmed to reprise his role as Sheriff Hopper in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, as well as Red Guardian in the MCU installment Thunderbolts.
"It's a very interesting take on Frankenstein, because one of the great things about Frankenstein is he was sort of raised to be this erudite model of a man, and he still has this weird inhuman rage and confusion within him," Harbour teased in an interview with Happy, Sad, Confused earlier this year."So it was a great character to play. It's very funny.
