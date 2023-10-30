David Fincher’s World War Z 2 Plans Sound So Good, It’s A Shame It Didn’t Happen

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Considering how David Fincher had some exciting plans for World War Z 2, it is unfortunate that his version of the sequel movie never materialized. Loosely based on Max Brooks' novel of the same name, director Marc Foster's World War Z was initially met with immense skepticism before its release in 2013.

After several reshoots and rewrites, World War Z's budget bloated from $125 million to nearly $200 million, raising questions surrounding its ability to succeed at the box office. However, when it finally hit the big screens in 2013, the movie proved all haters wrong by grossing over $540 million worldwide. Its global success spawned the possibility of a sequel with David Fincher at its helm.

RELATED: Scrapped World War Z 2 Plans Would Have Fixed The Biggest Complaint About Brad Pitt’s Zombie Movie Fincher’s World War Z 2 Was “A Little Like The Last Of Us” Although World War Z 2 never saw the light of the day, David Fincher has opened up on several occasions about his vision of the film. In an interview (via GQ), he made a surprising revelation that his version of World War Z 2 "was a little like The Last of Us. headtopics.com

According to Fincher, World War Z 2 was also not meant to be a close adaptation of the original book, which makes sense given how the first movie drifted too far from the source material. While it is unfortunate that World War Z 2 never happened, it is hard not to be fascinated by David Fincher's ideas because a sequel combining the first film's epic scale with a character-driven drama like The Last of Us would have worked wonders.

Why World War Z 2 Never Happened In the same interview, David Fincher mentioned that "there is some talk" about creating a closer adaptation of the original World War Z book, suggesting that the sequel may still happen someday. Over the years, Brad Pitt has also claimed he would like to be a part of a World War Z sequel. However, World War Z 2 has been struggling to materialize because of several behind-the-scenes delays. headtopics.com

