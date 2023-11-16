David Fincher's 'The Killer' References Classic Films and Showcases His Signature Style

David Fincher's latest movie The Killer features several references and details that point to other classic films as well as his signature directorial style. Michael Fassbender stars as the ruthlessly cold and calculated unnamed assassin who had a flawless reputation before making a costly error during a planned hit in France.

The film consists of several Fincher-isms in its narrative structure, cinematography, themes, and frequent collaborators, constructed with a similar meticulous perfectionism as its eerie, unblinking protagonist. Parts of The Killer can feel inescapable in both compelling and unsettling ways, as Fassbender's protagonist takes up the vast majority of the screen time. Fincher's twelfth feature film after the underwhelming 1992 Alien 3 followed by the 1995 breakout Se7en, The Killer ingrains itself with modern sentiments and technologies while telling a timeless tale of revenge mixed with the classic hitman cinematic person

