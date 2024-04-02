David Cronenberg's 'The Shrouds' to be His Longest Film Yet

The upcoming film by director David Cronenberg, titled 'The Shrouds', is set to be his longest film yet, with a runtime of 119 minutes. The film follows the story of Karsh, an innovative businessman and grieving widower, who builds a device to connect with the dead inside a burial shroud.

However, when several graves within his cemetery, including that of his wife, are vandalized, his revolutionary business is threatened.

