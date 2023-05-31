David Cameron won the first general election in Britain that I was old enough to vote in, at 18, in 2010. His tenure as prime minister has darkly stalked the nation since. He was responsible for the austerity measures that decimated public services, leading to aby underfunding it.

He stood down in 2016 after the Brexit referendum result came in, the referendum he himself called to put an end to the debate on European Union membership and the result of which, as everyone has surely heard by now,, but honestly, this is the only thing he’s ever done that made me think “all right, fair enough, that’s a human thing to do.” In November 2018, rumors flew that Cameron was considering a return to front-line politics on account of being “bored shitless,” but that never happened. When he released an attempt at image rehabilitation in the form of a self-serving memoir in 2019, the reception was not warm. (A New York Times headline from the time: “So to log onto my computer first thing on a Monday morning and discover that David Cameron was the new foreign secretary of the U.K. was a jump scar

