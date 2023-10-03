David Beckham takes family to premiere of candid new Netflix documentary about his life

"Beckham" is a four-part mini-series tracking the British soccer star's rise from humble beginnings to one of the most recognisable players of his time both on and off the pitch.It shows how the now 48-year-old grew into a celebrated sportsman and transformed into a media savvy global icon following his sponsorship deals and his marriage to Spice Girl Victoria Adams.

It shows how the now 48-year-old grew into a celebrated sportsman and transformed into a media savvy global icon following his sponsorship deals and his marriage to Spice Girl Victoria Adams. "I felt it was the right thing to do and the right time, actually, and also I wanted something for my family to look back on and to really enjoy," Beckham told Reuters.

"When I started my career in the '90s in Manchester ... there was amazing music and amazing scenes to be around and Manchester United were one of the most successful teams in football... It reminds you of something that was very special and I hope people watch this and feel special and remind them of good memories."

Featuring previously unpublished footage, the documentary also delves into much-reported controversies and difficulties in Beckham's public and personal lives.

David Beckham reflects on 'emotional rollercoaster' in ‘Beckham' documentaryThe four-part series explores David Beckham’s upbringing, his courtship with his wife and his triumphs on the field, but the most difficult part for him was revisiting the 1998 World Cup.

Featuring previously unpublished footage, the documentary also delves into much-reported controversies and difficulties in Beckham's public and personal lives.

"We've been together now for 26 years ... we've got amazing kids, we've built businesses, but we make time for each other... So, you know, you have to work hard at these things."

Also in attendance on Tuesday were the show's filmmaking team, including director Fisher Stevens and executive producer Gary Neville, Beckham's former Manchester United teammate.

