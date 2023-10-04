David Beckham’s wife Victoria admits she ‘resented’ soccer star during ‘circus’ that followed affair rumors

Victoria Beckham admitted she 'resented' her husband David Beckham after he was accused of being unfaithful to her by two different women in 2003. 'It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life,' Victoria said during the Netflix documentary 'Beckham,' which dropped October 4.

Victoria Beckham admitted she 'resented' her husband David Beckham after he was accused of being unfaithful to her by two different women in 2003. 'It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life,' Victoria said during the Netflix documentary 'Beckham,' which dropped October 4. That year, the Beckhams lived separately, with Victoria and the children residing in the United Kingdom while David lived in Spain with his team. Neither Victoria nor David mention the women by name, but they seemingly speak about the alleged affairs while headlines from that time are shown on the screen. 'It was the hardest period because it felt like the world was against us,' Victoria said. 'Here’s the thing – we were against each other, if I’m being completely honest. You know, up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else, but we were together, we were connected, we had each other,' she explained. VICTORIA BECKHAM REMEMBERS KEEPING HER RELATIONSHIP WITH DAVID ‘UNDER WRAPS’ BY MEETING IN PARKING LOTS 'But when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other either. And that’s sad. I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me.' 'It was an absolute circus – and everyone loves it when the circus comes to town, right? Unless you’re in it,' she added. Rebecca Loos and Sarah Marbeck each claimed they had an affair with the football star in 2003. Loos had worked as David's personal assistant and came forward saying she had a four-month relationship with David, while Marbeck alleged the two had shared explicit text messages for two years and had slept together. LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS David denied the allegations at the time. 'During the past few months I have become accustomed to reading more and more ludicrous stories about my private life,' he said in a statement. 'The simple truth is that I am very happily married. I have a wonderful wife and two very special kids. There is nothing any third party can do to change these facts.' The former Manchester United soccer star explained that his relationship with Victoria was 'worth fighting for' in the new documentary. CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER 'I don’t know how we got through it, in all honesty,' he noted. 'Victoria is everything to me, to see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we’re fighters and at that time we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family.' 'And what we had was worth fighting for.' David and Victoria reportedly met at a soccer game in 1997 after he had spotted the former Spice Girl on TV. The two wed in 1999 and share four children together; Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. The couple shared a photo celebrating the release of 'Beckham' on their Instagram accounts. David captioned the snapshot of him attempting to dance with 'still making her laugh with my dancing 26 years on.' Meanwhile, Victoria wrote: 'Still making me laugh and I’m still teaching @davidbeckham to dance.' CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

