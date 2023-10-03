The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

Beckham was red carded for deliberately kicking the back of Diego Simeone’s leg. He lashed out after the Argentina captain pushed him to the ground. England’s World Cup hopes were crushed, and Beckham instantly went from hero to villain.

Best friend David Gardner recalls how Beckham even had to be accompanied by friends in the bathroom for his safety, yet never retaliated. “I became, I wouldn’t say a cold person, but I was able to block things out that were challenging and difficult for me at the time” he added, saying it helped him grow as a player and as a person.

“He was a very disciplined dad from a very early age. And when I didn’t play well, he told me and when I did play well, he kind of told me that I did play well, but not too much,” Beckham said with a smile. headtopics.com

“I always thought growing up, if I was to become a young dad, I would be like my dad. I would support my kids with going into football and be hard with them. But I was nowhere near like my dad was. I’m a bit of a softie.

“It wasn’t something that normally happens, you know, a footballer and a pop star coming together and the pressures of that but also her being on the world tour, me really wanting to see her. But obviously I couldn’t travel. So, we used to sneak around.

Part three and four of the series were not available for review prior to Beckham’s interview, but those episodes explore his explosive fallout with Ferguson, his sale to Real Madrid and tabloid allegations of Beckham’s extra-marital affairs.

