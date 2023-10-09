Dave Helman talks Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders' GRITTY win vs. Jordan Love, Packers | NFL on FOX Pod

Dave Helman breaks down the Las Vegas Raiders' victory against the Green Bay Packers.

Is there concern surrounding Jordan Love and the Packers? Can Jimmy Garoppolo and the Raiders continue this momentum? Check out everything Helman said here!'It's pretty obvious that the defense has to not give up any touchdowns' — Jaire Alexander after Packers' loss to RaidersFOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC.

Read more:

FOXSports »

Packers-Raiders MNF: Kicker brothers Anders, Daniel Carlson to battle - ESPN - Green Bay Packers Blog- ESPNIn a family first, Anders and Daniel Carlson will face each other in the same game on Monday night.

Dak Prescott, Cowboys EMBARRASSED against Brock Purdy, 49ers - Dave Helman reacts | NFL on FOX PodDave Helman breaks down the San Francisco 49ers' crushing victory against the Dallas Cowboys. Can the Dallas Cowboys bounce back from this embarrassing loss? Did Dak Prescott get exposed? Can ANYONE stop Brock Purdy and the 49ers? Check out everything Helman said here!

3 Things to Watch for as the Raiders Play PackersLas Vegas Raiders vs Green Bay Packers week 5 Monday night matchup and three things to watch for.

Green Bay Packers vs Las Vegas Raiders Line MovementGreen Bay Packers vs Las Vegas Raiders

Green Bay vs Las Vegas Stats & Past Results - NFL Game on October 09, 2023Green Bay Packers vs Las Vegas Raiders

Will Raiders or Packers Win the Trench Battle?Football games are won in the trenches, will the Las Vegas Raiders or Green Bay Packers have the upper hand?