Davante Adams' Raiders loyalty has nothing to do with Jimmy Garoppolo

“With the Raiders struggling, Davante Adams is a popular name for fans to throw around as a potential dream trade candidate,” Jeremy Fowler wrote. “From what I’ve always heard, however, Adams has been set on playing in Vegas long-term. That has been the plan from when he got traded there in 2022.

“So unless something has changed, I don’t get any sense that he wants out. And as a nod to the future, I’m also told he’s a big believer in Aidan O’Connell, the fourth-round rookie who stepped in for the injured Garoppolo (concussion) against the Chargers. Obviously, Garoppolo is entrenched as the starter, but O’Connell gives Las Vegas a real option to develop.

“We’ve got two games left,” Adams said. “We’ve got the Niners this week, and we’ve got another game to go and finish so that’s all I’m really focused on. headtopics.com

“I’m not saying they’ll trade him,” Graziano wrote referring to Adams. “I don’t know if they’d even consider it. But the Raiders are likely going to be terrible this season, and Adams went there to play with a quarterback who got benched before Adams’ first season with the team ended and is now in New Orleans.

He also went on to mention that Adams could begin to make noise about wanting out if things got bad enough.It’s sentiment that was agreed with by veteran running back Josh Jacobs who is set to be a free agent after this season.The Raiders have lost three straight since winning their season opener against the Broncos and play host to the Packers in a primetime spot on Monday night. headtopics.com

Raiders' Davante Adams, Jimmy Garoppolo questionable vs. PackersDavante Adams is not practicing Thursday because of a shoulder injury, and QB Jimmy Garoppolo remains in concussion protocol.

Davante Adams Faces Former Team on MondayLas Vegas Raiders star wide receiver plays against his former team, the Green Bay Packers on Monday

Raiders' Adams' status in question vs. Packers; Garoppolo in final stages of concussion protocolLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is not practicing Thursday because of a shoulder injury. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo remains in concussion protocol. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels did not say whether either would play when Las Vegas hosts the Green Bay Packers on Monday night. McDaniels did say Garoppolo is in the “final stages” and would practice Thursday. Cornerback Nate Hobbs is not practicing because of an ankle injury.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo Has Familiarity Against PackersLas Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has familiarity playing against the Green Bay Packers

