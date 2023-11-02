Dateline NBC: Who Killed Becky Bliefnick of Quincy?

Moreover, in a sneak peek at The Game Show and the Murder, Bliefnick stated that his Family Feud quip was a jest. The question was, “What is the number-one regret that people have from their wedding day?” To this, he replied, “Honey, I love you. But… Said, ‘I do.'” When host Steve Harvey gave him an expressionless look, Bliefnick continued, “It’s not my mistake! I love my wife.”
In March 2023, the police arrested Timothy and put him on trial. The trial concluded in May, with the jury convicting Bliefnick of murder, home invasion, and firearm use in Becky’s death.The murder case took a shocking turn when a neighbor informed authorities about possessing surveillance footage from that night. The neighbor had installed CCTV cameras outside his home for his and his family’s safety.
The authorities used surveillance footage from the QPS bus barn, a residence on South 20th Street and Becky’s next-door neighbor. They all connected within minutes of each other, coinciding with the times when Timothy Bliefnick’s phone was locked and his laptop didn’t perform a search. Timothy left the bike in an alley near his home later.As the investigation progressed, the police uncovered numerous disturbing details about the couple’s marriage.
During the trial, the state presented over 200 pieces of evidence and listened to 46 witnesses. However, the defense did not present any evidence, nor did they summon any witnesses. Despite his consistent claim of innocence, Timothy faced charges for shooting and killing his estranged wife. A jury convicted him, and the court sentenced him to life in prison.
United States Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Variety | Read more ⮕
Source: NBCNewsHealth | Read more ⮕
Source: DEADLINE | Read more ⮕
Source: THR | Read more ⮕
Source: THR | Read more ⮕
Source: washingtonpost | Read more ⮕