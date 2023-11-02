Dateline NBC: Who Killed Becky Bliefnick of Quincy?

Moreover, in a sneak peek at The Game Show and the Murder, Bliefnick stated that his Family Feud quip was a jest. The question was, “What is the number-one regret that people have from their wedding day?” To this, he replied, “Honey, I love you. But… Said, ‘I do.'” When host Steve Harvey gave him an expressionless look, Bliefnick continued, “It’s not my mistake! I love my wife.”

In March 2023, the police arrested Timothy and put him on trial. The trial concluded in May, with the jury convicting Bliefnick of murder, home invasion, and firearm use in Becky’s death.The murder case took a shocking turn when a neighbor informed authorities about possessing surveillance footage from that night. The neighbor had installed CCTV cameras outside his home for his and his family’s safety.

The authorities used surveillance footage from the QPS bus barn, a residence on South 20th Street and Becky’s next-door neighbor. They all connected within minutes of each other, coinciding with the times when Timothy Bliefnick’s phone was locked and his laptop didn’t perform a search. Timothy left the bike in an alley near his home later.As the investigation progressed, the police uncovered numerous disturbing details about the couple’s marriage.

During the trial, the state presented over 200 pieces of evidence and listened to 46 witnesses. However, the defense did not present any evidence, nor did they summon any witnesses. Despite his consistent claim of innocence, Timothy faced charges for shooting and killing his estranged wife. A jury convicted him, and the court sentenced him to life in prison.

United States Headlines Read more: COMINGSOONNET »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

VARIETY: David Corvo, Longtime 'Dateline' Chief, to Exit NBC NewsDavid Corvo, the guiding force behind NBC News' 'Dateline' for more than 20 years, is stepping down from his role

Source: Variety | Read more ⮕

NBCNEWSHEALTH: October reader favorites: Loofahs, spoons and moreHannah Fuechtman is a NBC Page on assignment with Select on NBC News.

Source: NBCNewsHealth | Read more ⮕

DEADLINE: David Corvo, Longtime 'Dateline' Exec Producer To Exit FranchiseDavid Corvo, considered the driving force behind Dateline, NBC’s top-rated and longest-running primetime series, is stepping down as Senior Executive Producer at the end of the year. He will …

Source: DEADLINE | Read more ⮕

THR: Inside Heidi Klum’s Annual Halloween Party with Becky G, Alix Earle and MoreCelebrities like Taylor Lautner, Becky G, Alix Earle and more went all-out for their Halloween party looks this year. The Hollywood Reporter has a roundup of all the celebrity costumes for Heidi Kl…

Source: THR | Read more ⮕

THR: Celebrities Dress Up for Heidi Klum’s 2023 Halloween Party: Becky G, Taylor Lautner and MoreCelebrities like Taylor Lautner, Becky G, Alix Earle and more went all-out for their Halloween party looks this year. The Hollywood Reporter has a roundup of all the celebrity costumes for Heidi Kl…

Source: THR | Read more ⮕

WASHINGTONPOST: Trouble in the kitchen? Ask Voraciously your cooking questions.Every Wednesday at noon Eastern, Aaron Hutcherson and Becky Krystal answer your cooking questions.

Source: washingtonpost | Read more ⮕