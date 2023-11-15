Databricks CEO Ali Ghodsi Announces Biggest Deal in Company History

Databricks CEO Ali Ghodsi describes the new product as the 'biggest deal' in the history of his company, which has launched several products to grow to its current $43 billion valuation. Databricks landed the biggest acquisition of the generative AI era to date when it bought MosaicML in June for $1.3 billion. It was a nearly 6x markup on MosaicML’s previous valuation of $222 million — a 'bargain,' if you ask Databricks CEO Ali Ghodsi: 'In hindsight, I would’ve paid even more.

' At $43 billion in September, by selling its flagship data 'lakehouse' software to companies looking for a way to store and analyze data that is both structured (think: spreadsheets of bank transactions) and unstructured (like images and raw text files). The new offering, called the Data Intelligence Platform, will inject MosaicML’s generative AI expertise into the lakehouse. 'I think of the lakehouse as a small platform.

