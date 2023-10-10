Darvin Ham wants Anthony Davis shooting six 3s per game - ESPN

Anthony Davis says he and fellow Lakers star LeBron James are excited to face the Nuggets after Denver swept them in the playoffs last season. (1:06)

"I want him, if he can -- I know he won't do it, but maybe he'll shock me -- but I've requested to see six 3-point attempts a game," Ham said after practice Tuesday."Three per half, at least. I wouldn't put that on him if I didn't think he was capable.

"Just getting back to being a threat at all three levels," Davis said when asked about his outside shot during the team's annual media day last week."Not sure where it's at until we get into practices and games. Anybody can shoot in workouts and make shots when there's no pressure on them. headtopics.com

Since then, however, Davis has had an effective field goal percentage of 38% on jumpers in the regular season and playoffs. That ranks Davis dead last among 245 players with at least 500 jump shot attempts in the last three years, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. Davis' inaccuracy from the outside was reflected in his team's performance the last several seasons. L.A.

"We talk about getting more 3s up," Davis told reporters after the Brooklyn game."Obviously it's been a point of emphasis and the way the league has shifted, a lot of 3s. But they all came in rhythm ... We just want to be confident in our shots and let it fly. headtopics.com

Read more:

espn »

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Raves About New Frontcourt PartnerDavis has a new running mate in LA.

Country singer Jordan Davis shares wild adventure with Luke Bryan: ‘He’s a character’Country singer Jordan Davis recalled a fun adventure he shared with Luke Bryan, another country star that Davis referred to as a 'legend.'

How Director Garth Davis Made Two Movies In One With 'Foe'Garth Davis talks about the editing process for Foe, starring Saoirse Ronan & Paul Mescal, and why he chose the sci-fi drama over directing 'Tron 3.'

Garth Davis | ColliderStay up to date with new movie news, watch the latest movie trailers & get trusted reviews of upcoming movies & more from the team at Collider.

Blazers Sign George Conditt, Waive Malachi Smith, Antoine DavisBlazers Sign George Conditt, Waive Malachi Smith, Antoine Davis - RealGM Wiretap

Raiders owner Mark Davis seen on slot machine in Las Vegas airport before 'MNF' gameRaiders owner Mark Davis is one of us.