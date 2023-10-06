Darien jungle, a treacherous route for migrants, becomes more accessible as Panama sees uptick in arrivals

Rain-swollen rivers only briefly slowed the otherwise uninterrupted flow of migrants through this jungle-covered border area separating Colombia and Panama and by midweek another 2,000 bedraggled migrants stumbled out of the Darien jungle.

Homeland Security Department announced plans to grant Temporary Protected Status to an estimated 472,000 Venezuelans who arrived in the country as of July 31, making it easier for them to get authorization to work in the U.S. That was in addition to about 242,700 Venezuelans who already qualified for temporary status before that announcement.

Read more:

FoxNews »

A record 400K migrants have crossed the treacherous Darién jungle to reach the U.S.Crossings of the dangerous Darién Gap have reached another record, as migrants seek protection or a better future in the United States but lack safer routes to get there.

Presidente de Costa Rica visitará con su par panameño el Darién ante el desbordante flujo migratorioPANAMÁ (AP) — El presidente de Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves, llegó el jueves a Panamá para una reunión de trabajo con su homólogo panameño, Laurentino Cortizo, en la selvática provincia de Darién fronteriza con Colombia, donde los mandatarios centroamericanos tratarán el desbordante flujo de migrantes en tránsito a Estados Unidos.

Presidente de Costa Rica visitará con su par panameño el Darién ante el desbordante flujo migratorioEl presidente de Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves, llegó el jueves a Panamá para una reunión de trabajo con su homólogo panameño, Laurentino Cortizo, en la selvática provincia de Darién fronteriza con Colombia, donde los mandatarios centroamericanos tratarán el desbordante flujo de migrantes en tránsito a Estados Unidos.

Migrants pass quickly through once impenetrable Darien jungle as governments scramble for answersRain-swollen rivers only briefly slowed the otherwise uninterrupted flow of migrants through this jungle-covered border of Colombia and Panama and by midweek another 2,000 bedraggled migrants stumbled out of the Darien jungle. Pregnant women and men carrying children atop their shoulders waded across the Tuquesa river and into the Indigenous outpost of Bajo Chiquito where some fell to the ground in exhaustion as Panamanian officials waited to register their arrival. Crossing through the dense, lawless jungle not long ago was unthinkable for most. Some migrants arriving this week described an organized trek completed in as little as 2 ½ days on trails marked by colored ribbons and assisted by guides and porters.

Migrants pass quickly through once impenetrable Darien jungle as governments scramble for answersRain-swollen rivers only briefly slowed the otherwise uninterrupted flow of migrants through this jungle-covered border of Colombia and Panama and by midweek another 2,000 bedraggled migrants stumbled out of the Darien jungle

Migrants pass quickly through once impenetrable Darien jungle as governments scramble for answersRain-swollen rivers only briefly slowed the otherwise uninterrupted flow of migrants through this jungle-covered border of Colombia and Panama and by midweek another 2,000 bedraggled migrants stumbled out of the Darien jungle.