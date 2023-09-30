Daredevil's Scariest Villain is a Terrifying Mashup of 2 Iconic Batman Foes

Mr. Fear is Daredevil's biggest nightmare. In one Marvel Comics storyline, Daredevil spends months in prison, but eventually escapes and clears his name. Life goes back to normal for Matt — until strange things start happening around him.
A former enemy-turned-friend, Melvin Potter, begins acting irrationally. Melvin used to be the supervillain known as the Gladiator, but, with the help of bothb Daredevil and a psychiatrist, Melvin seemed to be okay. But after he starts going on a homicidal rampage, Daredevil has no choice but to confront his old friend. Things only get worse when Matt's wife, Milla Donovan, also starts acting irrationally. This leads Daredevil down a rabbit hole of conspiracy — with Mr. Fear at the bottom.
The conspiracy is finally revealed in Daredevil #105 by Ed Brubaker, Michael Lark, Paul Azaceta, Stefano Gaudiano, Matt Hollingsworth, and Chris Eliopoulos. Daredevil finds out that the man who's been driving his friends crazy is none other than Mr. Fear. The villain's grand plan was to test Daredevil's iconic "Man without Fear" moniker.