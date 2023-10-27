'Daredevil: Born Again' TV Series Finds Showrunner in 'Punisher' EP

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. Daredevil: Born Again has found a showrunner—a first for the MCU—as Dario Scardapane, a former executive producer on The Punisher boards the series. Alongside Scardapane, Marvel has tapped Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead to direct the remaining episodes of Season 1, according to a report from THR.

In addition to hiring Scardapane as a showrunner for the series, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have been hired to direct the remaining episodes of Daredevil: Born Again's first season. The duo has previously directed episodes of Moon Knight, the 2022 series starring Oscar Isaac, and episodes from the second season of Loki, which is currently airing every Thursday on Disney+.

