Daredevil: Born Again Sets The Punisher Writer As New Showrunner After Massive Overhaul

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting back on track with Daredevil: Born Again as Marvel Studios have landed new showrunners and directors for the Disney+ drama.

Following the massive overhaul for Daredevil: Born Again, The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Dario Scardapane, who worked on Netflix's The Punisher, will be serving as the showrunner. Loki directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are also coming on board for Daredevil: Born Again season 1 to direct the remaining episodes that weren't filmed.

